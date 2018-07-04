Alexandra Rogers

Yet more pressure has been piled on Theresa May after Jaguar Land Rover became the latest in a line of British manufacturing giants to warn against a hard Brexit, saying it would cost the company £1.2bn a year in trade tariffs.

The company’s chief executive, Ralf Speth, said a “bad Brexit deal” would make the UK an unprofitable place to do business. “We urgently need greater certainty to continue to invest heavily in the UK and safeguard our suppliers, customers and 40,000 British-based employees,” he said.

JLR said the group needed "free and frictionless trade with the EU and unrestricted access to the single market."

"A bad Brexit deal would cost Jaguar Land Rover more than 1.2 bn pounds in profit each year," he said. "As a result, we would have to drastically adjust our spending profile; we have spent around 50bn pounds in the UK in the past five years – with plans for a further 80bn pounds more in the next five," Speth said in a statement.

"This would be in jeopardy should we be faced with the wrong outcome."

JLR's intervention come just days before May is to convene her Cabinet at Chequers to finalise the details of the UKK's strategy upon leaving the EU, in terms of customs arrangements and the Single Market.

Last month, Airbus and Siemens also called for more clarity on the progress of the Brexit negotiations, as did BMW this month.

Airbus warned it could leave the UK in the event of a hard Brexit, putting around 14,000 jobs at risk. The pan-European firm said it would consider moving out of the UK if there is no transition deal involving ongoing membership of the Single Market and customs union.

