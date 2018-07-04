Felix Keith

“I feel like I’m going in the right direction.” It’s hardly fighting talk, but when it comes from the mouth of Serena Williams it’s worth taking seriously.

Wimbledon beware: the seven-time champion is back and beginning to gather momentum.

Williams beat world No135 Viktoriya Tomova in straight sets today, and while the level of opponent wasn’t the highest and she wasn’t at her dominant best, there were clear signs of improvement.

The American spent just over an hour on court, with her bludgeoning forehand and powerful first serve clicking to send the ball flying past her outclassed opponent. Back on Centre Court following the birth of her first child in September, she looked at home.

“I’m getting there,” she said. “I’m not there yet but expect to get there not only for Wimbledon, but for tournaments in the future.” Expects – she may be ranked 181st by the Women’s Tennis Association and be seeded 25th, but it has taken just two rounds for the self-belief to resurface.

Before the tournament started on Monday, Williams would have been focused on taking it a match at a time, on beating the opponents put in front of her. Fast-forward a few days and she’s the bookmakers’ favourite to land an eighth title at SW19 and a 24th Major.

While she has successfully negotiated two matches, another factor has helped her case. The top end of the women’s singles draw has been decimated: only three of the top eight seeds remain.

Second seed Caroline Wozniacki’s three-set defeat by Russian world No35 Ekaterina Makarova today saw the Dane join Sloane Stephens, Elina Svitolina, Carolina Garcia and Petra Kvitova in elimination.

Meanwhile, five-time grand slam champion Maria Sharapova slipped from the brink of a win – a set and 5-2 up – to lose to qualifier and world No132 Vitalia Diatchenko on Tuesday.

It seems no player is safe at Wimbledon this year. But how can you explain the proliferation of upsets?

“Everyone is playing hard,” Williams offered. “No one is going out there and saying, ‘Oh, I have to lose because I’m playing so-and-so today’. These women are going out there and they’re fighting. They’re coming out to show that, I belong out here.”

Makarova did just that, battling past flying ants and Wozniacki to reach the third round. Australian Open champion Wozniacki fought back from 5-1 down in the deciding set to level at 5-5 before Makarova gathered herself to clinch the match.

It was a perfect illustration of the unpredictability in the women’s draw. Wozniacki may have never made it past the fourth round at Wimbledon, but she was in good form having won at Eastbourne last week and was the big favourite.

“When I look at the draw, 90 per cent of people I could have played, I feel like I would have won,” she said. “The last 10 per cent I feel like I would have had a chance or a good chance. Sometimes it just doesn’t go your way.”

With big names dropping like flies, come next Saturday could we be toasting a new Wimbledon champion?

One player who will be hoping so is Karolina Pliskova, who looked impressive in beating former world No1 Victoria Azarenka on Centre Court today. Pliskova had never got past the second round at Wimbledon, but took just one hour and 12 mins to change that and see off the visibly irritated Azarenka.

The seventh seed was a calm, controlled presence, punching holes in Azarenka’s defences with her forehand while holding firm with her dependable serve. Pliskova joins No1 seed Simona Halep and last year’s champion Garbine Muguruza as the only top eight seeds left.

Last year’s runner-up Venus Williams also recovered from a set behind today to fight back in typical fashion and beat Alexandra Dulgheru on Court One.

The upshot of all the drama is that a fascinating mix remains. Serena Williams may be the front runner, but the women’s draw is wide open.