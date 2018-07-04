Alexandra Rogers

An activist investor in Mr Kipling maker Premier Foods is putting pressure on fellow shareholder Nissin to abstain in the vote for the re-election of its under-fire chief executive Gavin Darby.

Oasis Management, which holds a 9.34 per cent stake in Premier Foods, alleges Nissin, which holds a near 20 per cent stake in the company, has conflicts of interest and should not take part in the vote for Darby's re-election.

Oasis has been jostling to remove Darby, accusing him of "years of persistent shareholder value destruction, poor financial performance, consistent missed targets, a lack of strategy and weak corporate governance".

It claims Japanese noodlemaker Nissin has a commercial relationship with Premier Foods, which also owns Oxo and Bisto, and was in talks to buy the latter's Batchelors brand.

Read more: Premier Foods bust-up continues as shareholder responds to pension trustees

"Given the relationship between Mr Darby and Nissin, we have concerns as to whether Nissin can act independently when voting on matters and in the best interests of the company’s success and the interests of shareholders as a whole," Oasis said.

It said Nissin's large shareholding meant it had the potential to sway the vote for Darby's re-election at Premier Foods' annual meeting on 18 July.

A spokesperson for Oasis said: "Due to Nissin’s significant commercial relationship with Premier Foods we strongly believe they are conflicted and should abstain from voting for Gavin Darby's re-election at the AGM.

"Gavin Darby’s tenure is scarred by five years of failure and there is little sign of this changing. It's time for Gavin to go and we call on Nissin to recognise this – for its own shareholders and those of Premier Foods as a whole. We do not want other Premier Foods’ shareholders best interests to be blocked by Nissin, a conflicted shareholder.”

Premier Foods has previously hit back at calls for Darby's ousting, saying he became chief executive at a time when the company was "in serious financial difficulties", in February 2013. The company had net debt of nearly £1bn, and since then Darby has been "successfully transforming" the company through "a challenging industry back-drop by undertaking significant cost and efficiency initiatives".

The robust backing earlier this week comes after trustees of Premier’s three biggest pension funds wrote a letter to the company and the Pensions Regulator the week before, in which they said they were “concerned” at the calls for Darby’s dismissal.

Nissin has expressed its support for Darby.

Read more: Premier Foods board hits back at Oasis attempts to oust chief executive