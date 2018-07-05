Alys Key

Shake Shack has ambitions to find more sites in London and the rest of the UK, as the burger chain opens its first restaurant in the Square Mile.

The business, which started in New York, now has nine sites in the UK comprising one in Cardiff and eight in London.

Its latest opening brings the cult eatery to Cannon Street, where it can target City workers on lunch breaks.

Culinary director Mark Rosati told City A.M. that there was room for "a few more Shake Shacks" in the capital, especially outside of the centre.

The company could even look outside London for further expansion.

"I also get excited to think about all of the UK, there's a lot of cool cities here," he added.

"As we keep growing, if a neighbourhood says we want our own Shake Shack, we'll take a look."

Although several restaurant chains have suffered tighter margins due to food price inflation following the Brexit vote, Rosati said Shake Shack hopes to keep its prices accessible by sourcing British produce.

"We try to keep our prices low," he said. "If we did not localise the menu this would be a lot harder."

Shake Shack was founded in 2004 in New York City. It now has over 170 locations around the world.

