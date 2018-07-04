Jasper Jolly

Top managers across the City could have their professional status and history published on a new public directory, the City watchdog announced today.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said the directory will include all those who hold “senior manager” positions in the financial services industry as well as those whose roles require firms to certify that they are “fit and proper”.

Mortgage and investment advisers will also be included in the directory for the first time in a surprise move, which will aim to be easier to use for consumers than the current FCA register by including greater detail on professional histories and the ability to search by location and what specific aspects of the business the employee is allowed to use.

Read more: Financial Conduct Authority ups scrutiny on senior manager appointments

Regulators have been examining how to improve accountability and transparency in the financial sector following the financial crisis.

The move was welcomed by industry figures, despite some concerns about the resources required to track every individual for firms.

Simon Culhane, chief executive of the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment, an industry body, said the move was a “sensible and important development” and represented “a win for consumers”.

The plans for a new directory come as the FCA prepares to extend its senior managers regime beyond banks to take in the insurance sector as well.

Firms across the City including asset managers have until 9 December 2019 to fall into line with the senior managers regime.

Jonathan Davidson, executive director of supervision for retail and authorisations at the FCA, said the directory “will make it easier for people to be confident they can find the right people to deal with”.

“Today’s publications are all about making sure that consumers can interact confidently with financial services professionals by setting clear standards for the behaviour of those individuals, and making available information about their fitness and propriety.”

Read more: City watchdog plans to increase accountability across financial services