Philip Day's Edinbugh Woolen Mill joins bidders for Wyevale Garden Centres

Alys Key

Edinburgh Woollen Mill Group is among several bidders with offers on the table for Wyevale, the UK's biggest gardening chain, it emerged today.

Philip Day's EWM Group, which also owns Austin Reed and Peacocks, is the latest name to join a list of potential new owners.

Dobbies, Squire's, Hillier, Longacres and Bonnetts have all previously been linked to the bidding process.

The sale of the business, which is owned by financier Guy Hands's Terra Firma, is being overseen by property agent Christies. It could be sold as one business or broken up into smaller parts.

According to Sky News, EWM has put forward a bid due to its connection with Wyevale through operating concessions in its stores.

But the group is understood to have limited interest in the chain and is just one of several bidders.

A sale of the 145-strong chain has been discussed since early 2016, with Guy Hands's Terra Firma seeking buyers in May of this year.

EWM Group declined to comment.

Day himself is currently embroiled in a boardroom drama at Stobart Group, where activist investors are trying to make the high street billionaire chairman of the company.

A crucial vote on the matter is scheduled for the annual general meeting (AGM) on Friday.