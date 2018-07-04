Alys Key

The owner of Jacques Vert and Precis is to cease trading from its remaining concessions, resulting in around 840 job losses.

Calvetron Brands, the parent company of several clothing brands trading from concessions in department stores, went into administration in May.

Some 102 concession stands closed after Duff & Phelps were appointed as administrators, affecting 445 people. Today's announcement means another 500 will be made redundant in the UK retail business, as well as 90 in head office and 250 in Canada.

Prior to its collapse, Calvetron employed more than 1,400 people.

The company blamed "extremely difficult trading conditions on the high street" for its decline, preventing it from executing a restructuring plan that could save the business.

The group's brands are sold from concessions in Debenhams and House of Fraser, both of which have experienced difficult trading recently. House of Fraser plans to close over half its stores in a dramatic restructuring plan.

Its prior incarnation Style Group Brands went into administration in 2017, but was bought out in a pre-pack deal to former Jaeger owner Harold Tillman.