Siemens completes £1.3bn pension buy-in deal with PIC

Josh Mines

The Siemens defined benefit (DB) pension scheme has completed a deal to insure £1.3bn of its assets.

Specialist insurer Pension Insurance Corporation (PIC) will cover the liabilities, which cover around 6,000 pensioners.

The deal is the third bulk annuity arrangement which has been struck between PIC and a Siemens-sponsored DB scheme.

The first buy-in was completed in 2013 for £100m worth of liabilities, which was followed by a second £200m deal.

John Smith, head of Pensions at Siemens, said:

We are proud of what we have achieved with this latest buy-in, which is part of Siemens' long-term pension de-risking strategy. This is one of a number of UK DB pension schemes sponsored by Siemens and achieving this is a significant milestone for the company. PIC once again showed a great deal of flexibility and innovation in helping us achieve our aims.

Matt Richards, an actuary at PIC, said the trustees' decision to strike a bulk annuity deal represented a wider trend in the pensions market.

"The bulk annuity market has become increasingly buoyant as de-risking strategies come to fruition, trustees look to protect pension scheme funding levels and companies look to stabilise their balance sheets," he explained.

Siemens follows the example of Littlewoods and Aliaxis, who have also agreed buy-in deals with insurers to cover part of the liabilities of their pensions scheme.

