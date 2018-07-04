Sebastian McCarthy

A Qatari venture has secured approval for the redevelopment of Elephant & Castle’s major shopping centre.

The collaboration between Dutch pension fund APG Asset Management NV and property development company Delancey, which was brought by the Qatar ruling family in 2011, hopes to build 1,000 new homes as well as restaurants, bars, shops and a new university campus on the site.

The plans were narrowly approved by Southwark council after a four-and-a-half hour debate on Tuesday night, despite local opposition from residents concerned about the lack of protection for existing traders.

The current shopping centre will now be demolished, with the new construction including a 35-story tower and new Tube station entrance.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has the right to review the plans and public body Historic England has yet to decide on whether to make an application to list the building for preservation prior to construction starting.

Stafford Lancaster, investment director of Delancey, said: "We know that the task we face going forward in delivering this project, in an inclusive and positive manner, is huge. We want to ensure all parties that we take our responsibility extremely seriously and know our reputation in Elephant and Castle will need to be hard earned in the long-run."