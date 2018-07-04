US temporarily lifts trade restrictions on troubled Chinese telco ZTE

Josh Mines

US President Donald Trump has temporarily relaxed some of the trade restrictions placed on embattled Chinese firm ZTE.

The 30-day reprieve will allow the company to conduct business needed to maintain its existing networks and equipment as talks to resolve the dispute continue.

ZTE, which makes smartphones and networking gear had to stop operations in April when the US enforced a supplier ban which stopped it buying vital components for its products from American companies.

The company has already had to shell out a total of $1.4bn and has also been forced to overhaul its board to try and get the ban lifted, as US suppliers provide a third of the parts needed in ZTE's equipment.

ZTE's share price has more than halved in just one month due to its troubles with the US.

In May, Trump tweeted that he was working with Chinese President Xi Jinping to get ZTE back into business quickly.

