Emily Nicolle

The UK and French governments will today sign a five-year accord to work together on digital industry innovation, committing the two countries to cooperate on innovation, artificial intelligence, data and digital administration.

Digital secretary Matt Hancock is in Paris this morning to announce the partnership alongside his French counrterpart, Mounir Mahjoubi.

The aim will be to provide a boost to both countries' digital economies, and allow for closer partnership from innovative companies across the channel.

The Alan Turing Institute, the UK's centre for research on AI and data, will team up with the French institute Dataia as part of the deal, leading research into areas of shared interest via joint workshops and calls for new funding.

“The UK is a digital dynamo, increasingly recognised across the world as a place where ingenuity and innovation can flourish," said Hancock ahead of the meeting.

"We are home to four in ten of Europe’s tech businesses worth more than $1 billion [£758.2m] and London is the AI capital of Europe.

Read more: The UK has been crowned the tech unicorn capital of Europe

“France is also doing great work in this area, and these new partnerships show the strength and depth of our respective tech industries and are the first stage in us developing a closer working relationship. This will help us better serve our citizens and provide a boost for our digital economies.”

In addition to the accord, London's Entrepreneur First startup accelerator will be continuing its global expansion by launching an international office in Paris.

It already has teams stationed in Berlin, Singapore and Hong Kong, and is backed by the likes of Mosaic Ventures, Linkedin founder Reid Hoffman and Lakestar.