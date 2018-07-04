Josh Mines

A fall in advertising revenues has led to profits at the Daily Telegraph and Sunday Telegraph's parent company halving in one year.

Telegraph Media Group's before tax profits slipped from £27.1m in 2016 to £13.7m last year, while total revenues dropped from £303m to £285.7m. Advertising and circulation revenues took a nine per cent year-on-year hit

The company has been partly weighed down by a £10m investment programme which aims to "re-emphasise" high quality journalism.

This strategy spearheaded by new chief exec Nick Hugh will hire 39 new journalists and create 100 jobs across the whole business.

"Since September, we have begun the first phase of long-term investment in quality journalism," Hugh said. "The core of what we offer – reporting, commentary, world-class journalism – continues to set The Telegraph apart from other publications.

"2018 is a turning point for our business; in January, we set out our vision to reach 3m registered customers by the end of 2018 and we have already passed 2.5m. Our digital revenues will continue to get stronger and stronger and as we continue to invest in and focus on quality journalism, we anticipate this momentum continuing."

