Josh Mines

Ad guru Sir Martin Sorrell is looking to raise £1bn to fund a raft of ad agency acquisitions as he builds new venture S4 Capital into a challenger in the marketing industry.

A shareholder circular sent to investors revealed that the former WPP boss was looking to issue the equivalent of £1bn in shares to fund a takeover spree.

Sky News reports that the circular was sent ahead of a meeting later this month where the firm attempt to formally take over shell company Derriston Capital and rename it S4.

It comes a day after it emerged Sorrell was in direct competition with the company he founded to buy a Dutch digital agency, MediaMonks, for €300m (£265m).

Read more: WPP goes head-to-head with Sorrell's S4 Capital in €300m bidding war

The figure shows Sorrell may have greater resources available to him than previously thought. Reports earlier this week suggested he had already rounded up £100m funding from investors in the City to kick start S4.

The size of the funds available to S4 raises questions about whether it could establish itself as a genuine competitor to WPP.

Speaking at Cannes last month, Sorrell insisted he was not looking to directly compete with WPP, describing his new venture as a "peanut".

"Although it does occur to me that some people have peanut allergies," he added.

Read more: Sir Martin Sorrell raises £100m for new venture S4 Capital

WPP investors may take issue with the company's decision not to make Sorrell sign a non-compete agreement, which would have stopped him setting up a new enterprise to challenge the advertising giant.

However, Sorrell did agree to confidentiality terms that may hinder S4's ability to acquire certain companies.

Over 33 years, Sorrell built WPP into the world's biggest advertising agency through rapid acquisitions and it's thought he'll apply the same tactic to S4.

Sorrell resigned as chief exec of WPP last month after it was revealed the board was investigating him over allegations about his "personal misconduct".

Recent reports suggested WPP was investigating its boss over him using company funds to pay for a prositute, a claim Sorrell "strenuously denies".

A spokesperson for Sorrell declined to comment.

Read more: Sir Martin Sorrell considers legal action against WSJ claims