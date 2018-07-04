Nearly half of Americans think Trump is racist

Catherine Neilan

Nearly half of Americans think US President Donald Trump is racist - but almost as many say he's not.

That's according to a new poll by Quinnipiac University, in Connecticut, which was carried out following widespread coverage of the practice of separating children from their parents when families tried to enter the country illegally.

But while the US appears to be split on whether their leader is racist - 49 per cent said he was while 47 per cent said he was not - the language used to describe the handling of the situation in which children who were so young they could not speak were taken from their parents was emphatic.

The 18 words used most frequently in the poll's open-ended question were all negative, with sad, terrible, bad and wrong the most regularly occurring. Others included disgusted and horrible.

"The words are G-rated, but a punch to the gut of President Donald Trump's immigration policy," said Tim Malloy, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll.

"When it comes to the separation of immigrant kids from their parents, American voters are clearly appalled."

On average, voters disapproved of his handling of immigration with a range of 58 to 39 per cent, the poll found.

However 50 per cent of voters said the main motive for Trump's immigration policies was "a sincere interest in controlling our borders," while 44 per cent said the main motive is "racist beliefs."

His disapproval rating has widened to 55 to 40 per cent, from 52 to 43 per cent in June, with negative grades on traits such as honesty, leadership skills, caring about the average American. He is also not seen as being level headed (62-34 per cent), strong (63-32 per cent) or intelligent (57 to 39 per cent).

"The latest survey warrants more low-key sparklers than soaring Roman candles as President Trump's approval stalls and voters say civility has gone out the window," Malloy said.