Catherine Neilan

The head of the National Audit Office (NAO) has accused welfare secretary Esther McVey of misleading parliament over the watchdog's report on universal credit.

In an open letter to the minister, Sir Amyas Morse accuses McVey of being a serial offender in making incorrect statements multiple times, claiming she knew at the time they were wrong.

Morse said he was "reluctantly" writing an open letter to McVey because he had been seeking a meeting with her when she made further erroneous claims.

He points to three specific instances - that she told MPs the NAO report did not take account of the most recent changes to universal credit when it had done, that the NAO said the new welfare system should be rolled out more quickly when it had not, and that the NAO said universal credit was working.

The report had been "fully agreed" by senior officials within DWP, he noted.

"The department has not measured how many universal credit claimants are having difficulties and hardship. What we do know from the department’s surveys is that although 83 per cent of claimants responding said they were satisfied with the departments’ customer service, 40 per cent of them said they were experiencing financial difficulties, and 25 per cent said they couldn’t make an online claim," Morse wrote.

Labour has seized on what it called a "very serious matter".

Shadow work and pension secretary Margaret Greenwood said: "[McVey] sought to rubbish the NAO report, rather than respond to its findings, which were damning of her government’s flagship social security policy, even though her own department had agreed the report prior to its publication.

“She must now make a full apology to the NAO, to parliament and to the people who rely on universal credit for support. If she won’t then she should consider her position because people’s lives are being ruined by this botched policy rollout.”