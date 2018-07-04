Sebastian McCarthy

Londoners are willing to pay more money than almost anyone else in the country for a garden, with those in the capital hunting for an outdoor space after forecasts showed that last month was one of the warmest Junes since records began in 1910.

A nationwide survey, carried out by property website Zoopla, shows that those living in the capital are willing to fork out more than £30,000 extra on a property to have an outdoor space.

Lawrence Hall, spokesperson for Zoopla, said: "With the good weather set to continue, it is only natural that more people will be on the hunt for properties with outside space to enjoy the sun."

While those in the south east of England will pay the most amount of money for an outdoor space, followed closely by London, residents in Wales and Scotland show the least enthusiasm.

Regions with highest premiums for a garden 1. South East - £31,768 2. London - £31,447 3. North East - £30,942 4. East Midlands - £29,472 5. South West - £29,333 6. East of England - £28,845 7. West Midlands - £25,615 8. Yorkshire and Humber - £24,070 9. North West - £22,471 10. Scotland - £22, 208

The research also found that more than half of all homeowners would sacrifice a bedroom for a garden, although they spend on average just 21 hours a month in their garden.

Hall added: "It’s clear that Brits prioritise outdoor space when it comes to finding their ideal home. Sellers and landlords should maximise this and make sure it’s properly maintained as it’s certainly an important selling point for buyers and renters."