Businesses have warned the government that its plans for post-Brexit customs processes would take at least 10 years to come into force, putting further pressure on Theresa May to extend the transition period.

During a recent Downing Street briefing with firms including Tesco and Diageo, as well as groups including the British Chambers of Commerce and the manufacturers' organisation EEF, detailed papers were circulated informing them that current plans would take five years to deploy.

This tallies with what HMRC boss Jon Thompson has previously made public.

However according to Sky News, businesses told government ministers including May's de facto deputy David Lidington, international trade secretary Liam Fox, environment secretary Michael Gove and business secretary Greg Clark that time frame was way out.

A source told Sky News: "Five years is incredibly optimistic, and government was told very firmly that it would take a decade or more to develop a system that could work in particular for all the small and medium sized businesses".

Larger businesses would be able to adapt, at a cost, to a new customs model - but they warned about "increasingly terrified" smaller businesses in their supply chains, who had little experience of handling customs declarations.

Small companies are highly unlikely to use the same lorries and drivers required for efficient use of pre-notification systems, automatic number plate recognition, and facial recognition.