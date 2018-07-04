Sebastian McCarthy

The cost of car insurance has plummeted by 12 per cent in the last year, according to new figures out today.

Average premiums have fallen from £562.07 to £496.80 in the past 12 months, with Jersey seeing the biggest drop out of any region, falling 22.5 per cent.

However, despite the general fall for consumers across the country, east London remains the most expensive postcode in the country to insure a car, at just over £1,000.

North London saw one of the largest declines in car insurance prices across the country with a 15.3 per cent fall.

The study, carried out by price comparison website Money Super Market, also showed that young people enjoyed the largest fall in prices, with those aged between 17 and 19 seeing their premiums drop by over 17 per cent in the last twelve months, from £1321.53 to £1094.99.

Women also felt a particularly substantial drop in the cost of insurance over the past year, 14.3 per cent lower from April to June this year compared with the same period one year ago.

Top 10 postcodes with biggest price drop in car insurance 1. JE - Jersey, -22.5 per cent 2. WR - Worcester, -16.7 per cent 3. PO - Portsmouth, -16.0 per cent 4. LA - Lancaster, -15.9 per cent 5. GU - Guildford, -15.7 per cent 6. CA - Carlisle, -15.6 per cent 7. N - North London, -15.3 per cent 8. BH - Bournemouth, -15.2 per cent 9. UB - Southall and Uxbridge, -15.0 per cent 10. SN - Swindon, -14.9 per cent

Money Super Market said a government U-turn on life expectancy rates and a falling number of accidents, due to improved safety features such as autonomous emergency braking and adaptive cruise control becoming more common, were the driving factors behind the drop in premium costs.

Kevin Pratt, consumer affairs expert at MoneySuperMarket, said: "The reduction in premiums is clearly great news for motorists across the UK – especially younger drivers who have traditionally been hit hardest."

Pratt added: "Last year, insurers increased prices to fund larger pay-outs to victims of accidents following changes to the way personal injury compensation payments are calculated. After a government U-turn, the impact of the change on compensation awards is going to reduce, allowing insurers to ease premium hikes."