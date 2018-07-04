Leon says government is 'killing' the high street as sales growth slows

Alys Key

Sales growth at healthy fast food chain Leon was much lower than the prior year, as the company counted the cost of terror attacks and the tumultuous high street landscape.

But the business said sales have picked up since the end of 2017. As of June this year, it had racked up eight straight months of sales growth.

The figures

According to accounts for 2017 filed at Companies House, like-for-like sales growth was just 0.9 per cent, compared to 7.6 per cent growth in 2016.

Revenue jumped to £76.3m, due to five new owned branches and five franchise openings.

But adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was almost flat at £3.6m.

Why it's interesting

Leon said that trading conditions had been difficult, and slammed the government for "killing" the high street with hefty taxes.

"The government commissions reviews such as The Portas Report to rescue the High Street, whilst separately killing it with huge business rates increases," the directors wrote in the strategic report.

Leon recently finalised plans to enter the US market, where sales taxes are lower than the 20 per cent VAT rate paid by restaurants for eat-in food and drink in the UK. "It incentivises us to open restaurants abroad rather than in the UK," the directors said.

The board also said that private sector landlords must "realign their expectations" and do away with upward-only rent reviews.

Last year's terror attacks in Manchester and London were also mentioned as factors in slowing footfall.

However, Leon said that sales growth has picked up since the end of 2017, in part due to "unprecedented consumer attention" for healthy, vegetarian and vegan food options.

Leon co-founder Henry Dimbleby stepped down from the board last year, later becoming an adviser to Michael Gove's department for environment food and rural affairs.

What Leon said

In an additional statement sent to City A.M., co-founder and chief executive John Vincent said: "It was a challenging year for the hospitality industry, during which the sector saw subdued customer spending together with increased costs driven by currency devaluation, business rates revaluations, rent reviews, wage inflation and the new apprenticeship levy - all of which contributed to significant sector margin erosion. LEON was not immune, reporting only slight EBITDA growth despite solid expansion-led sales increases."

But he added that profitability was now growing, and that "ambitious international growth plans" were on track.

