Sales drop at Topps Tiles against weak consumer environment

Alys Key

Topps Tiles suffered a drop in sales during the third quarter, as a weaker consumer environment weighed on performance.

But unlike many other retailers, Topps is continuing to expand and management insisted that the business is still outperforming the overall tile market.

The figures

Like for-like revenues for the 13 weeks to July decreased 2.3 per cent.

The decrease was less severe than the same period last year when sales were down 4.7 per cent.

Meanwhile, the company also confirmed it has refinanced its loan facility, comprising a £35m revolving credit facility with a £15m accordion.

Why it's interesting

Retailers such as Mothercare and Carpetright have slimmed down their portfolios this year, but Topps Tiles has expanded its estate to 375 stores.

In May, Topps denied that the new shops were unsustainable despite a major hit to profits in the first half.

But it is also strengthening its presence in the commercial segment of the market, showing at Clerkenwell Design Week for the first time with its recent acquisition Parkside, a business which sells to architects and interior designers.

Analysts at Liberum said the outlook for the company was slightly more cautious than expected, but that the longer-term fundamentals were still positive.

"While there is clearly uncertainty surrounding market conditions for the remainder of the year, good cost control should provide some support," they said.

"We also believe Topps' leading, specialist market position leaves it better placed than its rivals to weather the softer trading conditions."

What Topps Tiles said

Chief executive Matthew Williams said: "Our business has a market leading position, remains well-invested and is in a strong position to capitalise on future growth opportunities as they arise.

"We have approximately doubled the size of our addressable market through our expansion into the commercial tile market segment and are focused on leveraging our specialism and competitive advantage across both retail and commercial channels."

