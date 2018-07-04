Sebastian McCarthy

A majority of fraud victims hit by the HBOS Lloyds Banking Group scandal have accepted offers of compensation, according to the Financial Times.

A UK parliamentary committee is expected to reveal later this week that more than 50 of the 70 victims claiming redress for fraud have accepted some form of compensation, nearly 10 years after the banking scandal erupted.

The scam at the HBOS Reading branch, which took place between 2002 and 2007, involved employees of HBOS, a subsidiary of Lloyds Banking Group, defrauding clients of millions of pounds.

The news follows last month’s publication of the Turnbull report, in which the paper claimed HBOS executives "concealed" the fraud.

In April of last year Lloyds set aside a £100m compensation package for victims, but it is now thought that the cover-up could cost the banking giant as much as £1bn.

Among the victims allegedly caught up in the scandal was TV celebrity Noel Edmonds, who is pursuing his claims through court, rather than redress.

Six people, including two former HBOS bankers, were jailed last year for a total of 47 years for their role in the fraud.