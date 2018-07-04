Rebecca Smith

London mayor Sadiq Khan has written to Westminster City Council warning that after stepping in to block the pedestrianisation of Oxford Street, any alternatives it puts forward will need to tackle certain challenges or he won't commit funding.

The mayor issued the warning saying that £8m had already been invested in the abandoned project, and that Londoners would expect him to be "mindful" of this in taking future decisions about investment in Westminster.

Read more: Oxford Street pedestrianisation alternative: Council sets out next steps

In a strongly worded letter sent to leader of Westminster council Nickie Aiken yesterday, Khan said:

I have made it clear that Oxford Street and the West End are too important for me to walk away, but delivering meaningful change does require a partnership approach. As you are aware, Transport for London (TfL) had set aside funds to to proposals that meet the challenges outlined above and deliver what is needed for the long-term future of London and the West End. I have already invested more than £8m in good faith in this project and Londoners would expect me to be mindful of this in taking future decisions about investment in Westminster.

Khan said it was essential that any development of a new scheme recognises and addresses the core challenges, in particular the economy, air quality, extra crowding brought by the Elizabeth Line launch and road danger.

The mayor had previously made clear his feelings on Westminster's blocking of Oxford Street pedestrianisation, calling it "a betrayal" of millions of Londoners.

In the letter sent yesterday, he said the council had made the decision unilaterally, "with no attempt to compromise". As a result, Khan said the decision left "a real uncertainty" about what will replace the proposals to make Oxford Street traffic-free.

The mayor has warned that no TfL funding should be used by Westminster without prior discussion and agreement.

The council is due to meet next week to consider a report setting out the next steps for transforming the Oxford Street district. It was looking to plug £727,000 - made up of a reallocation of £327,000 of the council's own revenue, and £400,000 from the local implementation plan allocation - into the pedestrianisation alternative.

Aiken had said in a letter to residents that it was "very apparent" that the majority of Westminster residents who responded to the consultations did not support the original plans.

A consultation from earlier this year secured wider backing, though a third of respondents said they did not support the proposals.

Aiken said the council was "sticking up for the people who know best, those who live and work in the district".

The original idea was to create traffic-free space in central London in time for the full launch of Elizabeth Line services, with buses and black cabs among other forms of transport getting banished.

East-west traffic was going to be restricted from entering Oxford Street between Orchard Street and Oxford Circus by December 2018.

Read more: Oxford Street pedestrianisation cancelled: Mayor hits out at 'betrayal'