Emily Nicolle

Sainsbury's has reported slow growth in its first quarter, in a tense time for the retailer ahead of its upcoming merger with rival supermarket chain Asda.

Sainsbury's share price was up by 0.66 per cent as markets opened this morning, at 320p.

The figures

Total retail sales excluding fuel for the three months to June were up by 0.8 per cent, with like-for-like sales rising by 0.2 per cent. This is in comparison to last year's 2.3 per cent and 2.7 per cent growth in those areas respectively over the same period.

Similarly, like-for-like sales growth in the retailer's third and fourth quarters came in at 1.1 per cent and 0.9 per cent, indicating a continued slow-down for Sainsbury's amid a competitive market.

Including fuel, however, growth rates were more positive. Sainsbury's first quarter showed growth at 2.6 per cent, compared to 1.8 per cent in the three months before.

According to chief executive Mike Coupe, the retailer is on track to make £200m in cost savings this year.

Why it's interesting

Sainsbury's was the only supermarket in the UK to see a decline in sales during the 12 weeks to 17 June, bringing its market share down to 15.6 per cent.

Tesco, Asda and Morrisons also all lost market share despite an uplift in sales, while Sainsbury's sales slipped by £10m compared to the same period last year. Overall sales at grocers in the period was up 2.1 per cent year on year, indicating that Sainsbury's slow growth in its first quarter is not something to be taken lightly.

Though it has yet to report for the same period, the retailer's proposed new partner Asda previously reported steady sales growth in the three months to the end of March. Comparable sales growth at the time was up 3.4 per cent, much higher than Sainsbury's own 1.1 per cent figure for that period.

While sales numbers in general merchandise were up at 1.7 per cent compared with one per cent in the same period last year, the retailer took a hit when it came to growth in groceries and clothing. New price reductions across key areas like fresh meat, fruit and vegetables weren't enough to significantly buoy sales.

What Sainsbury's said

Coupe said:

"The market remains competitive. However, we have the right strategy in place and our proposal to combine Sainsbury's and Asda will create a dynamic new player in UK retail, with the scale to give customers more of what they want today and create a more resilient and adaptable business for the future."

"We are transforming our business to meet the changing needs of our customers. We have made fundamental changes to the way we run Sainsbury's stores. We have completed our store management restructure, which will ensure that our shops are run efficiently and in a way that puts customer service at the heart."

"General Merchandise and Clothing, including Argos, continue to outperform a very challenging market and we are well placed to further grow market share."

What analysts said

Julie Palmer, a partner at Begbies Traynor, said:

“Following a strong fourth quarter at Sainsbury’s, the supermarket giant’s new financial year has gotten off to a slow start, reporting flat like for like retail sales despite its biggest rivals Asda, Morrisons and Tesco boosting theirs thanks to the current long-running heatwave.

"Clearly CEO Mike Coupe has his hands full managing his major cost saving programme and the fallout of Sainsbury’s proposed tie-up with Asda.

"While a multi-billion pound financing package has been successfully agreed to support the planned merger, many investors remain cautious given the ongoing investigation by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) alongside growing scrutiny from MPs who recently said there was 'no logic' to the deal, describing it as nothing more than a 'financial fix' for the two companies.

She continued:

“With the outcome of Sainsbury’s CMA investigation unlikely to be resolved until next year, management needs to remain focused on getting the basics right; delivering the lower prices it promised in order to win back the Group’s core grocery customers from its more value-focused rivals.”

In short

There's not much to see here, but the ramifications of slow growth for Sainsbury's could affect the supermarket long term.