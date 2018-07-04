Rebecca Smith

A new report from CV-Library has revealed which are the top industries for a pay rise at the moment, after advertised salaries for new roles increased by 1.2 per cent in June.

According to new figures from the job site out this morning, the job market is thriving at the present with businesses seeming confident.

CV-Library compared job market data from June this year to the same period in 2017 and found that some of the nation's key sectors were offering competitive salaries. The top industries for a pay rise at the moment included legal, catering, marketing and sales.

The top industries for a pay rise Legal – pay up by 13.1 per cent Catering – pay up by 9.9 per cent Marketing – pay up by 8.3 per cent Sales – pay up by 4.9 per cent Automotive – pay up by 3.9 per cent Recruitment – pay up by 3 per cent IT – pay up by 2.5 per cent Accounting – pay up by 2.3 per cent Engineering – pay up by 1.6 per cent Manufacturing – pay up by 1.2 per cent

Lee Biggins, founder and managing director of CV-Library, said:

We typically see recruitment slowing down over summer months, but these hikes in pay suggest that businesses are continuing to push hard to attract talented candidates into their roles. What’s more, some of the UK’s key industries are thriving right now, which is great news for both companies and job hunters across the nation.

The data also found that job vacancies in the UK had increased last month - up by 5.9 per cent year-on-year, but application rates aren't yet keeping pace with employer demand.

The top five industries for job growth in June were hospitality, agriculture, legal, IT, and education.

"It’s clear from the data that organisations were remaining very active in their recruitment efforts last month," Biggins added. "With June marking two years since the Brexit vote, it’s positive to see that businesses are still pulling out all the stops to secure talented new recruits and continue driving the economy forward."

