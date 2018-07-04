Rebecca Smith

Wiltshire Police have declared "a major incident" in the early hours of this morning after it was suspected that two people could have been exposed to an unknown substance in Amesbury.

Police said at this stage it is not yet clear if a crime has been committed, with an investigation and a multi-agency response underway.

Emergency services were called to an address in Muggleton Road on Saturday 30 June in the evening, after a man and woman were both found unconscious in their property.

They are both now receiving treatment for "suspected exposure to an unknown substance" at Salisbury District Hospital and are both in a critical condition.

We've declared a major incident after it is suspected that two people might have been exposed to an unknown substance in Amesbury. Full details here: https://t.co/yaaUqH97Te pic.twitter.com/xryG8Cy7nV — Wiltshire Police (@wiltshirepolice) July 4, 2018

The police said further testing is ongoing to establish the substance which led to the patients becoming ill, and added that they were "keeping an open mind" regarding the circumstances over the incident.

A number of areas where the individuals are believed to have frequented in the period before they fell ill, will be cordoned off in and around the Amesbury and Salisbury area as a precautionary measure, and the public have been told to expect an increased police presence too.

Salisbury District Hospital is open as usual, and people are being advised to attend routine appointments unless they are contacted with advice saying otherwise.

A Public Health England (PHE) spokesman said:

The current advice from PHE England, based upon the number of casualties affected, is that it is not believed that there is a significant health risk to the wider public. This will be continually assessed as further information becomes known.

If anyone has any information regarding the circumstances of the incident, they have been asked to call Wiltshire Police on 999 immediately.

Amesbury is around 10 miles from Salisbury where former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were poisoned by a suspected military nerve agent in March of this year.