For the first time since 2007, all eyes are not on Andy Murray at Wimbledon. With the three-time grand slam champion sitting out the competition following a hip operation, attention has naturally fallen on other British players.

Today it was all about Kyle Edmund and Johanna Konta. Both British No1s won their first round matches in straight sets, but neither enjoyed entirely plain sailing at SW19.

Konta beat Russian Natalia Vikhlyantseva 7-5, 7-6 (9-7) before Edmund overcame Australia’s Alex Bolt 6-2, 6-3, 7-5 to keep the home crowd happy on day two.

Both were forced to battle through difficult moments. Konta missed five match points in the final set tie-break before clinching her win on Court Two, while Edmund came from a break down in the third set to leave to applause on Court One.

Understandably, Konta and Edmund have been keen to shake off parallels with the absent Murray, but his presence looms regardless.

“Going to British No1 and [into the] top 20 in the world, people know you a bit better, expect more from you and want you to do better,” Edmund said before his match. “I want to do better.”

Konta was slightly more abrupt. “The only expectations I need to measure up are my own,” she said. “In terms of specifically here and what other people expect of me, I don’t have much control over that, so I don’t really spend much time thinking about it.”

Whether the duo think about it or not, the expectations are there; Murray’s sustained success and Wimbledon titles in 2013 and 2016 have spoilt home spectators.

For the majority of his near-two hours on court, Edmund dealt with those expertly. The 23-year-old dominated Bolt, who was playing his first Wimbledon match. Edmund’s first serve was untouchable, his ground strokes relentless and before he knew it he was two sets up in 52 minutes.

Alongside the rocket serve and a well thought-out array of shots was an unmistakable nod to Murray.

Edmund doesn’t yet inspire quite the same partisanship in the crowd, but he has got the Murray mannerisms down to a tee already: win point, clench fist, emit a “come on” and beckon for the towel.

But then came a minor wobble. Unforced errors crept in and his first serve deserted him for just long enough for Bolt to break. Cue a booming forehand winner from Edmund as he turned the tide to win four straight games and close the match out.

Konta’s match with world No103 Vikhlyantseva was closer. The 27-year-old has slipped down to 24th in the world rankings after a rocky run of form and there were some signs of frustration here.

Konta saved two set points on her serve in the second set to take it to a tie-break and although her characteristic low-to-the-ground forehand was evident, five failed match points – the last of which was a double-fault – hinted at nerves.

“Nerves are there for everybody – I’m definitely not special in that sense,” Konta said. “But I think I competed well. I dealt with the occasion."

If Konta and Edmund are going to go deep at Wimbledon there will be plenty more pressurised situations to handle, crowds to please and occasions to deal with.

Until then the comparisons with Murray are likely to continue.