The gravity trade model isn’t fit for today’s globalised world

Clive Higglesden

The “Made in Britain” label has truly found its place in the global market.

International demand for UK goods has resulted in a steady rise in the volume of our exports to countries all over the world.

Where we’ve really seen a take-up, however, is the number of countries further afield that are buying our products. We know, too, that businesses here in the UK are keen to increase their exports to these countries.

Take China, for example. Nearly a quarter (24 per cent) of exporters we spoke to in our bi-annual Business in Britain report said that they expect their sales to the region to increase over the coming months. Elsewhere, one in five (20 per cent) stated that they expected an increase in demand from customers in India.

But these markets are nearly 5,000 miles away, and the common maxim states that the further away the market you export to, the more sharply the value of sales fall. Known as the “gravity model” of international trade, the economic theory argues that trade halves as distance doubles.

This might once have seemed like common sense – there are additional costs and delays to shipping physical goods over long distances, as well as increased risk when dealing with partners a long way from home. But social and technological change is rapidly making the world a smaller place.

For a start, nearly half – 45 per cent – of UK exports consists not of physical goods, but of services. The service sector has long been a feather in the UK’s cap, and is a significant driver of the British economy. March’s ONS Trade stats showed that services exports grew nine per cent (£23.5bn) in just three months.

While some expect the gravity model theory to continue to apply to services, others see this sector as uniquely suited to large volumes of long-distance trade.

It’s already happening. Our world-renowned universities are teaching students across the globe, while the Law Society expects the UK’s legal services to increase net exports by around nine per cent this year alone.

Meanwhile, even the importing and exporting of physical goods is changing rapidly, as globalisation connects faraway countries. Look at Amazon and Alibaba – their offering is based on making products easily accessible to buyers in any geographical location for lower prices. It is no coincidence that they have become two of the largest businesses in the world.

This is just the beginning. Cheaper flights and improved infrastructure are making long-distance transport of goods easier. Take the Belt and Road Initiative in China: a multi-billion-dollar infrastructure investment from the Chinese government to improve connectivity around the globe.

There are constant improvements being made to air and marine transport. In May, Singapore Air announced the first ever 19-hour flight, reducing downtime and layovers, while in March we saw the first direct flight between London and Australia.

Closer to home, the government will clearly hope that finally approving the plans for a third runway at Heathrow Airport will make it even easier for goods to be exported from the UK.

Looking further ahead, technologies such as 3D-printing and blockchain could massively change the face of international trade, with digital design and IP moving quickly and securely between countries, and finished goods being produced closer to home.

While the gravity model theory may have held true in the past, the pace at which technology and the global delivery of services is changing means that it is only a matter of time before the old model is consigned to history.

At a time when forging new relationships and securing trade deals with countries 5,000 miles away will be key for the prosperity of Britain, UK businesses can rest assured that exporting has never been so accessible.

The world is getting smaller, closer, and better connected by the day. Whatever Britain wants its future trade policy to look like, we shouldn’t let distance hold us back.

