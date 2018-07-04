Alexandra Rogers

The contest to build the first fleet of HS2 trains has been widened after construction giants Bombardier and Hitachi launched a joint bid for the lucrative £2.75bn contract.

The decision to collaborate has dialled up the competitiveness of the contest by allowing HS2 to seek a fifth candidate, Spanish company Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles (CAF), to register its interest in building the new fleet of 54 trains.

Phase 1 of the £55.7bn HS2 railway will open between London and Birmingham in December 2026. The new trains will also serve destinations including York, Newcastle, Liverpool, Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Five rival bidders – Alstom Transport; Bombardier and Hitachi; CAF; Patentes Talgo and Siemens – will now battle it out to win the contract, with HS2 announcing the winner in late 2019.

The international lineup is likely to provoke criticism among some in the industry, especially since European rivals often rely on home contractors to build their railways.

However, while it cannot be certain that all trains will be made in the UK, all of the candidates have some sort of base in the UK. Bombardier and Hitachi’s combined UK operations include train factories in Derby and Newton Aycliffe, County Durham.

This is not the first time that Bombardier and Hitachi have joined forces. Outside of the UK, the pair are known for delivering high speed rail in Italy, TheETR 1000 for Trenitalia train, which has a top speed of 398km/h.

Bombardier and Hitachi said their joint bid would create education opportunities and increase the ties with local schools and the 200 apprentices and graduates who they already employ.

Karen Boswell, managing director at Hitachi Rail, said if it won the contract to build the new trains, it would be a "Spitfire for the British railway".

“HS2 will form the backbone of Britain’s future rail network and is a major investment in our future prosperity, she said. "By joining together in partnership with Bombardier, we will draw on a huge wealth of UK experience and the best in modern technology – including our pioneering ‘bullet train’ experience."

Meanwhile, Alstom services Virgin’s West Coast Main Line; over 100 tube trains a day on London’s Northern Line and is also transforming Crossrail’s tunnels into a fully operational railway.

Siemens has just landed a £1.5bn contract with Transport for London (TfL) to design and build the next generation of Tube trains for the Piccadilly Line, much to the consternation of Bombardier and Hitachi, which had also wanted the contract.

The latest newcomer, CAF, is working on new Caledonian Sleeper trains and TransPennine express.

An HS2 spokesperson said: "In light of the recent decision by Bombardier and Hitachi to form a joint venture, we have now invited CAF to tender for our rolling stock procurement to ensure a robust competition. All the bidders have been notified of the change to the shortlist and delivery timetables for the new trains have not changed."

