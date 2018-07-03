Wally Pyrah

HONG KONG’S race for the jockeys’ title is turning into a real nail-biter.

With four race-meetings left, Zac Purton (128) leads reigning champion Joao Moreira (125) by just three.

If it finished a tie, Purton would be proclaimed champion, having ridden more seconds than his rival.

The Australian, at least on paper, looks to have a major chance of extending his lead at the Valley this afternoon, with the likes of the well-handicapped Smart Baby (2.15pm) and Friends of Kay Ying (3.15pm) having obvious chances.

His best value-for-money ride may prove to be SHANGHAI MASTER who lines-up in the Class 3 handicap over six furlongs at 2.45pm.

This former course and distance winner indicated he was close to his peak again when dashing fast and late from his outside draw to chase home the progressive Fast Most Furious on his last start.

With Purton opting to ride him and mapped to sit just behind the leaders, he will be hard to beat.

In the same race, keep an eye on long-shot WONDERFUL TIGER, who finished runner-up in a Class 2 contest from a 4lb higher mark earlier in the season.

POINTERS

Shanghai Master 2.45pm Happy Valley

Wonderful Tiger e/w 2.45pm Happy Valley