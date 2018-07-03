Wally Pyrah

WHILE the UK has enjoyed unprecedented high temperatures over the last few weeks, it’s been a similar scenario in Hong Kong.

With the thermometer hovering around 33 degrees, you can guarantee track conditions will be lightning quick when racing takes place at the inner-city track in Happy Valley this afternoon.

It was pointed out last week that the ‘C’ track at the Valley was only just over the width of a cricket pitch.

Well, this afternoon, the ‘C+3’ course is even narrower - 19.5 metres to be exact.

Just enough room to get a dozen starting stalls across the track!

When conditions are fast on this notoriously tight turning track, horses drawn low and those up with the early pace have a distinct advantage over their rivals.

Records show that horses who draw the inside stall in six furlong contests have nearly a 30 percent win strike-rate over the last three seasons.

It’s a similar story over the extended mile, with horses drawn low having a good record over the distance, but anyone drawn 11 and 12 might as well stay in their stable.

The feature of the afternoon is the finale, the Waratah Handicap at 3.50pm.

This highly-competitive Class 2 handicap over the extended mile, includes Rivet, a former winner of the Racing Post Trophy when trained by William Haggas, and Limitless, winner of the 2016 Britannia Handicap at Royal Ascot.

So far neither have set the world alight in HK, with only one win to show between the pair of them on their 26 starts.

A horse who could show them how it is done, is PRETTY BAUHINIA who has risen 12lbs in the ratings this season, with three wins and three places from just 10 races.

There was lots to like about his latest win over the track and trip last month, when despite being caught three-wide for most of the trip he showed plenty of guts and determination to withstand his fast-finishing rivals.

A 6lb penalty is offset by smart 10lb claimer Victor Wong retaining the ride, and with a good draw in stall five a bonus, he should be up with the speed from the off.

He can prove too good for principle threat Turin Redstar, who looks the type to excel around this tight track, and top-weight Calculation.

POINTERS

Pretty Bauhinia 3.50pm Happy Valley