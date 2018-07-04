Alys Key

More powers for local authorities and an immediate overhaul of the business rates system are needed to salvage the high street, an influential new report has said.

In a review launched today, former Wickes and Iceland chief executive Bill Grimsey and a team of retail experts argue that stronger local leadership is necessary to fill empty shops and transform town centres.

It is the second review launched by Grimsey and his co-authors, following the publication of the original Grimsey Review in 2013.

“In our first review in 2013 we argued that there is no point clinging to a sentimental vision of the past and that we need to start planning for a bold new world. This is still very much the case and we need to look to the future,” Grimsey said.

“What we have seen during our research this time is that some very good initiatives have been put in place up and down the country over the last five years. These need to be celebrated, but progress is too slow and the retail landscape is rapidly changing."



The new review makes 25 recommendations including the creation of a Town Centre Commission.

It also says that the industry and local authorities need to accept that there is already too much retail space.

"Town centres need to be repopulated and re-fashioned as community hubs that include housing, health and leisure, entertainment, education, arts, business/office space and some shops."



To make town centres multi-use, the review suggests liberalising the planning system and empowering local government to make decisions.

Meanwhile, the report adds to a growing number of voices calling for business rates reform.

Responding to the review, a spokesperson for the British Retail Consortium (BRC) said: "The current business rates system is unsustainable, has not kept pace with the 21st century economy and is preventing the transformation of the high street at a time when it is under considerable pressure. We need a wholesale modernisation of the business taxation system to relieve the burden of this disproportionate tax on retail businesses."

Proposed measures also include ways to make it more convenient for shoppers to visit town centres, including a maximum parking charge and free public wi-fi.

The recommendations were welcomed by Martin Tett, the economy spokesperson for the Local Government Authority.

“Many councils throughout the country are already leading the way in transforming the future potential of their town centres in the face of unprecedented changes in shopping habits and the retail landscape," he said.

"We are pleased that the report backs our calls for councils to have more powers and flexibility, particularly in relation to planning, to help shape and deliver vibrant town centres."

