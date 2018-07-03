Pirc tells shareholders to oppose re-election of BT boss Gavin Patterson

Josh Mines

Influential City shareholder group Pirc has told investors not to re-elect chief executive Gavin Patterson at the company's annual meeting next week.

Patterson announced his resignation last month after company chairman Jan du Plessis said it was time for a change in leadership at the firm.

Shareholders had been unhappy at trading dropping to a five-year low, forcing Patterson to announce a £1.5bn cost saving plan which included 13,000 job cuts.

In a note, Pirc told investors to oppose a motion to re-elect Patterson at the meeting on Wednesday 11 July.

"There are concerns over his leadership of the company, as he has presided over significant losses during his tenure, particularly during the year under review," Pirc said.

The advisory group also took issue with Patterson's annual bonus of £1.3m.

"It is considered inappropriate that he benefits while the rest of the company is hindered by the losses incurred during the year under review," Pirc continued. "His willingness to accept such unmerited remuneration arrangements does not reflect good leadership."

