Karen Meager and John McLachlan

It is all too common for learning and development to be considered a laborious expense within a company, and if many had their way, no money would be spent on training in the first place.

The value of learning and development in the workplace is often overlooked or misunderstood. As such, the expenses attached to it are whittled away to nothing in an effort to prevent it from draining the funding for other facets of the company.

This attitude is not only misguided, but also detrimental to a healthily functioning business. If learning and development in the workplace is going to achieve all that it should, it must be regarded as an investment, rather than an expense.

Read more: Half of this training firm's clients asked for help in the wake of #MeToo

We provide training every day for businesses, and we feel it is important to help organisations make well-informed choices when it comes to the learning and development they implement among their staff, in order to give them the best chances of success.

We see the same problems crop up time and time again when it comes to making training work, and we address those here, so that trainers and leaders can consider whether their learning and development measures are a waste of time and money.

Quick fix

In almost any context, quick fixes are rarely the best solution to a problem. They may temporarily patch up the issue, but they are seldom the most efficient solution in any sense. In the case of workplace training, a quick fix might muster up a little awareness among the staff, but a one-day course will not implement real change or transfer the skills needed.

Outcomes are unclear

When we design a development programme for an organisation, our first step is to work alongside them to lay down clear and specific outcomes.

All too often, companies will put all of their thought and effort into the content that they want for training sessions, but forget to think about what they are actually trying to achieve with training in the first place.

Thought must be given to how the business would like to grow and transform as a result of training. In what ways will the company culture be different? What will the decision-making process be? How will conflict be handled? A creative solution to meet all of these needs can only start to be devised once these points have been addressed.

People need motivation

For behavioural change to take place, three key elements must be aligned: awareness (of oneself and things that could be improved), motivation (reason for implementing change that genuinely drive the individual), and choice (the individual can retain control over the changes they implement and integrate naturally into their working style).

It is the responsibility of the coach, manager, or trainer to ensure that these elements are catered to when conducting training sessions.

If people are “sent” on training sessions without these needs being met, not only is change is unlikely to occur, but it could also cause disruption to the group and waste the company’s time and money.

Wrong provider, wrong outcome

If training is taking place in-house, it is important that whoever is conducting it is equipped to do so effectively, and understands the needs of the company.

You could bring in professional trainers, who can identify areas in need of improvement.

Whatever approach you take, it is important to remember that the more generic a training programme, the less impact it is likely to achieve.

Bad training can be worse than no training at all: not only have you squandred some of your budget, you’ve wasted your employees’ time as well.

Read more: Microsoft inks deal with UK armed forces to support veterans