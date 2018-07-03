Sebastian Klovig Skelton

Three Lions fans travelling to Russia for the 2018 World Cup will have spent 22 per cent of the average UK annual salary if England reaches the final in Moscow, research by Vanquis Bank Limited has revealed.

Progressing through the knockout stages alone will set fans back £2,458.54, while attending all the group stage games has already elicited a financial sacrifice of £2,631.35 from supporters.

The figures are based on the cost of match tickets, flights, and accommodation, as well as food and drink, bringing the overall cost of attending every World Cup game to £5,089.89, or 22 per cent of the average UK salary.

Luckily for fans, food and drink in Russia are relatively cheap in comparison to the UK, with a pint costing just 83p and a fast food meal costing £3.47 on average.

Costs can also be saved by those with the FIFA Fan ID, which covers all train travel across Russia, although they will still have to pay £149 for a flight home.

It is estimated that between 7,000 and 10,000 England supporters will travel to Russia for the World Cup.

Those who remained behind will also have to face a 10 to 50p hike in the cost of their drinks if they watch matches in some Stonegate Pubs venues, who said today that the price increase paid for door staff, plastic cups and cleaning.

