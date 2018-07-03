Asda CFO departs for Wilko

Alys Key

Asda's finance boss is to leave the business for a new role at homeware chain Wilko.

Alex Russo, who has been chief finance office at the supermarket for five years, will be replaced by former Amazon UK finance chief Rob McWilliam.

Wilko said that Russo's appointment will strengthen its strategic growth plan.

Lisa Wilkinson, non-executive director and granddaughter of Wilkinson's founder, said “Alex’s breadth of business and finance experience complements and strengthens our existing leadership team nicely and means we can continue into the next chapter of our transformation programme with even greater confidence.”

Meanwhile Asda will take on Rob McWilliam, who has already been working with the retailer on a consultancy basis since January. He previously spent 15 years at Asda but left in 2012 to become VP for finance at Amazon's UK arm.

In a note to staff, Asda said that it had explicitly been looking for someone with "the skills to support the work we have to do to successfully complete our combination with Sainsbury's".

Sainsbury's announced a proposed merger with Asda at the end of April, promising that the two would operate as separate brands, though Sainsbury's boss Mike Coupe will be head of the combined group.

Commercial finance director John Fallon has also been promoted to deputy CFO.

