IPG snaps up Acxiom's marketing solutions arm in $2.3bn deal

Advertising firm Interpublic Group (IPG) has announced it will take over Acxiom's Marketing Solutions division in a deal valued at $2.3bn (£1.7bn).

IPG said the deal to buy the data marketing company would strengthen its portfolio and allow it to accelerate future revenue and earnings growth.

Acxiom hires around 2,100 employees worldwide, including 1,600 data experts in data management, analysis and audience creation. It boasts around 2,000 clients, and manages over 20bn customer records.

The deal does not include Acxiom's customer data platform LiveRamp.

Michael Roth, IPG's chairman and chief exec said:

In a world where everything is becoming data-driven, Acxiom Marketing Solutions offers the deepest set of capabilities for helping companies navigate the complexity of creating personalised brand experiences across every consumer touchpoint. Combining AMS with a range of IPG assets will help us shape the future of our industry. Acxiom's leadership on data ethics is second to none, its business is solid and growing, and it has long played a foundational role in the marketing ecosystem

Acxiom's bosses Dennis Self and Rick Erwin will continue to serve as co-presidents of the company, as it will remain a stand-alone division.

The deal follows other media companies looking to strengthen their data offerings, as AT&T bought ad platform AppNexus for $1.6bn last month.

