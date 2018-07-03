Sebastian McCarthy

President Trump has said that he is working to lure foreign motorcycle companies looking to move to the US, in a tweet in which he also slammed Harley-Davidson for moving production out of the country.

Earlier this afternoon Trump tweeted: "Now that Harley-Davidson is moving part of its operation out of the U.S., my Administration is working with other Motor Cycle companies who want to move into the U.S. Harley customers are not happy with their move - sales are down 7 per cent in 2017. The U.S. is where the Action is!"

Trump's feud with Harley-Davidson was ignited last week when the Wisconsin-based motorcycle firm announced plans to move some of its production out of the US amid the brewing tariff war between the European Union and America.

Harley-Davidson currently has production plants in Australia, Brazil, India and Thailand, but is based in Wisconsin.

