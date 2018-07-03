Josh Mines

WPP has locked horns with its former chief executive Sir Martin Sorrell as it entered a bidding war with his new venture S4 Capital to takeover Dutch digital agency MediaMonks.

Reports on Monday suggested Sorrell's new vehicle S4 Capital was in talks to acquire the company which has around 600 staff.

But it emerged today that WPP made an offer for MediaMonks on Friday, putting it in direct competition with Sorrell in the reported €300m (£265m) auction.

Sky News said the auction was being overseen by Clarity Corporate Finance, and has also caught the eye of Accenture and private equity firm Inflexion.

A spokesperson for WPP declined to comment.

The news comes weeks after Sorrell said he was not interested in competing with the company he set up and led for over 30 years.

Speaking at Cannes last month, he described S4 Capital as a "peanut".

"Although it does occur to me that some people have peanut allergies," he added.

Read more: Sir Martin Sorrell lashes out at WPP for failing to address 'leaks'

Today's news may raise questions about WPP's decision not to make Sorrell sign a non-compete clause preventing him from being involved in any rival marketing ventures.

Sorrell abruptly exited WPP in April after it emerged the company was investigating him over allegations about his "personal misconduct".

Though the results of WPP's internal probe were never publicly disclosed, a report in the Wall Street Journal claimed Sorrell was being investigated for using company funds to pay for a prostitute - an allegation he "strenuously denies".

Just weeks after his resignation, Sorrell announced his return to the market as he formed marketing services group S4 Capital from shell company Derriston Capital.

Recent reports suggest Sorrell has raised around £100m from City investors for the new venture to expand through acquisitions. The ad guru has also stumped up £40m of his own money for the business.

Over 33 years, Sorrell built WPP from a wire shopping baskets manufacturer into the world's biggest marketing agency, and it's likely he'll use the same strategy of buying up smaller agencies to grow S4 Capital.

WPP faced criticism from its shareholders at its annual meeting last month for letting Sorrell establish a rival business while keeping up to £19m in uninvested share options in the company.

Read more: WPP investors revolt over Sir Martin Sorrell's exit pay

The board batted off a shareholder revolt as nearly 30 per cent of investors voiced concern over Sorrell's exit pay package worth up to £20m.

Chairman Roberto Quarta is currently on the hunt for a new chief executive to replace Sorrell. Head of WPP agency Wunderman Mark Read is a possible contender, alongside WPP chief operating officer Andrew Scott.

MediaMonks said it was "flattered" to be mentioned in this context, but did not comment on the story. A representative for Sorrell declined to comment.