The owners of Olympia London have announced plans to invest a further £700m in a move to make the exhibition centre a leading cultural hub in the capital.

Joint owners Deutsche Finance and Yoo Capital aim to create roughly 600,000 square feet of creative offices and 70,000 square feet of new co-working spaces in an ambitious development which would include new restaurants, hotels and cinemas joining the site.

The new proposals also include 73,000 square feet planned for a 1,500 seat theatre and performing arts space, and the main halls will be modernised.

As host to renowned events such as the London Book Fair, the 132-year-old historic centre sees 1.6m visitors pass through every year, but the owners are hoping to transform the West Kensington landmark into a "year-round destination in its own right."

Gavin Neilan, co-managing partner of Deutsche Finance International said: "This is an exciting time for Europe’s exhibitions and events industry, with cities such as Frankfurt and Paris investing in its sites and continued annual growth across the creative industries."

Neilan added: "This investment heralds a new era in Olympia London’s history with the opportunity to set itself apart on the global stage."

John Hitchcox, chairman of Yoo Capital, said: "As caretakers of Olympia London, we are investing to protect this iconic site and promote it on the global stage as a world-leading destination for the creative industries. These proposals reflect consultations and discussions with our community to ensure we create an exciting and inspirational venue with unparalleled facilities."