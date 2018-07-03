Rebecca Smith

Transport minister Jo Johnson confirmed today that the government was getting ready to step in should Thameslink parent Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) break promises on a revised timetable to tackle cancellation chaos.

He also shed more light on promised compensation for Thameslink passengers - among those worst affected by the disruption, saying it would be comparable to a previous payout on Southern.

Speaking to MPs today, Johnson was asked if any measures were being taken for an operator of last resort should GTR fail to deliver on a revised timetable to be rolled out on 15 July.

Johnson told MPs today:

We have a so-called hard review in with GTR at the moment, getting ready for exactly that eventuality that we need to put in the operator of last resort, should the review conclude that GTR has been negligent and doesn't have the managerial strength to deal with the challenges that the network faces.

The train operator changed the time of every train as part of a mass timetable shake-up across Britain, but while passengers were promised more services - and better ones, instead they have faced a raft of cancellations and disruption since the May changes.

The rail minister also confirmed that affected passengers will receive compensation - funded by the train operator, with details on that to be set out in the coming days. Johnson that it will be "comparable" with that dished out to long-suffering Southern rail passengers at the end of 2016.

Over 84,000 Southern rail season ticket holders were able to claim a refund for the equivalent of one month's travel after months of disruption from strikes, with GTR paying out nearly £14m over it, though thousands who were eligible missed out.

The comments from Johnson come after GTR today pledged a "more dependable" train timetable from 15 July, prioritising peak trains to try and give passengers more certainty when planning journeys to and from work.

In a newspaper advert taken out today, train bosses admitted service had not been good enough since the May timetable changes, and they were working to put it right.

GTR chief operating officer Nick Brown and Network Rail route managing director John Halsall said:

As an industry we failed to launch new services as planned, which means that the new timetable that seeks to run an extra 400 trains each day, has resulted in significant delays, cancellations and disruption.

They added: "We apologise sincerely and unreservedly for the impact this has had on your daily lives."

Last month, GTR chief executive Charles Horton resigned after noting the "huge frustration" caused by the troubles, saying it was "the right time" to hand leadership of GTR "to a new pair of hands".

In May, the government stripped Stagecoach and Virgin of the East Coast franchise, appointing an operator of last resort then to replace Virgin Trains East Coast. Transport secretary Chris Grayling said the companies had "got their bid wrong", while Stagecoach said it was "surprised and disappointed" at the decision.

