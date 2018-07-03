James Booth

Magic circle law firm Clifford Chance today announced its average profit per equity partner (PEP) has increased 16 per cent to £1.6m.

In the year to 30 April the firm boosted partner profits 13 per cent to £626m, while revenue grew five per cent to £1.623bn – all new records for the firm.

Clifford Chance has been on a strong run since introducing its new strategy in 2015, increasing revenue by 20 per cent from £1.39bn, partnership profit by 39 per cent from £494m and boosting PEP by 43 per cent from £1.23m.

Speaking to City A.M. Clifford Chance's managing partner Matthew Layton said: “We have had a strong year with good revenue growth across all regions and all practice areas. It is the third year of that consistent performance across all areas of the business.”

Like its fellow magic circle firms, which all earn significant amounts of foreign currency, its results over the past few years have been flattered by the weak pound.

Layton said the impact of currency changes was muted this year but said the previous year “we saw some significant currency movement due to the weakness of sterling”.

Layton, who signed a letter sent to the Prime Minister today asking the UK government to pursue mutual recognition for services in its deal with the EU, said the firm is well-placed to deal with Brexit but did foresee some work moving away from London.

“We are seeing opportunities to build our capabilities further in Luxembourg and Frankfurt and other key centres in Europe,” he said.

However, he stated his belief that whatever the effects of Brexit London would remain one of the world’s key financial centres.

“We are not anticipating, at this point, a major shift of work away from London and that is based on London remaining a very strong and successful global centre which we anticipate it will do,” he said.

Clifford Chance is the first of the magic circle firms to report its financial results this year.

Its 16 per cent PEP hike takes it beyond Linklaters, Allen & Overy and Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer in terms of partner profits, while it was already the largest of the group by revenue.

Slaughter and May, which does not release any financial information, had an estimated PEP of £2.35m last year, according to Legal Week.

Key deals for Clifford Chance during the year included advising food conglomerate Mondelez International on the $18.7bn (£14bn) merger of Dr Pepper Snapple Group and Keurig Green Mountain and acting for private equity house Carlyle Group on its 1bn Australian Dollars (£560m) acquisition of Accolade Wines