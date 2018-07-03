Sebastian McCarthy

A major development opportunity alongside the £14.8bn Crossrail railway has been acquired by multinational financial services giant Legal & General.

In cooperation with co-investors PGGM, Legal & General has bought a build-to-rent (BTR) brownfield site in Woolwich opposite a Crossrail station in an area which the firm identified as "one of the highest growth areas along the new rail line" and "one of the last development opportunities of scale opposite a Crossrail station".

Situated near Woolwich Arsenal Overground station in Greenwich, the new project will comprise 650 private and affordable rental homes, along with 21,000 square feet of commercial space and a new public square.

The site, known as Macbean, is Legal & General’s third and largest BTR project in London, with two existing schemes already in Walthamstow and Croydon.

Despite the acquisition fetching an undisclosed fee, Legal & General has roughly £1bn earmarked for its build-to-rent projects.

James Lidgate, Director of Housing at Legal & General Capital, said: "As the UK’s population continues to grow and renting becomes a tenure of choice, delivery of high density, high quality developments with vibrant communities is becoming more and more important.

"This latest development, our largest BTR acquisition to date, is another step forward for Legal & General in its ambitions to tackle the severe housing shortage that the UK is facing, helping to address the significant supply and demand imbalance – both in the Borough of Greenwich and across London as a whole."

Woolwich, a south-east part of the capital that has been dubbed "coolwich" for its rise as a hip area, has become an increasingly popular location for first-time buyers, with a DLR station and riverbus pier already providing strong transport links.

One of the borough’s most noticeable regeneration projects is the Royal Arsenal Riverside, a former munitions factory being turned into an 80-acre riverside estate with 5,000 homes.

Dan Batterton, BTR fund manager at LGIM Real Assets, said: "The location is highly desirable for renters and, with over 650 units planned for the site, is of a size which will offer significantly reduced living costs thanks to economies of scale. Given the notable infrastructure developments in the area, such as Crossrail, it has been a target location for us to expand our BTR offering and we remain firmly on track with our growth plans."

The new Crossrail project, which is expected to be fully up-and-running by the end of 2019, will run from Reading and Heathrow in the west, through 42km of new tunnels under London to Shenfield and Abbey Wood in the east.