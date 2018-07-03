CK Hutchison takes full ownership of Italian telco Wind Tre in €2.45bn deal

Josh Mines

Telecoms giant CK Hutchison has reached an agreement to buy out the 50 per cent stake in Italian firm Wind Tre that it does not already own in a deal worth €2.45bn (£2.2bn).

The acquisition of the stake from Veon means CK Hutchison has full ownership of the company, which is one of Italy's leading mobile operators.

Hong Kong-based CK Hutchison, which owns Three Group Europe, said the deal would allow the company to consolidate its telecom assets.

The deal for Wind remains subject to regulatory approval, and is expected to close in the third quarter of this year.

The merger of Wind and Tre was successfully completed in 2016, and Hutchison believe today's deal will deliver an immediate boost to the company's earnings and cash flow for the next few years.

Canning Fok, group co-managing director of CK Hutchison, said:

We are delighted to become sole owners of Wind Tre, which gives us the strongest possible platform to drive increased and recurring value for our shareholders. Having pioneered mobile technology and digital leadership in Italy for over 15 years, CK Hutchison looks forward to continuing to invest in Italy’s digital future, benefiting consumers and businesses across the country.

It follows Hutchison winning big at the Ofcom's recent 4G and 5G spectrum, as it won 3.4 GHz spectrum for £151.2m, putting its UK telco asset Three in a strong position for the rollout of 5G.

In a recent interview with City A.M., Three UK chief exec Dave Dyson said he was not interested in being the first operator to get 5G up and running, but was focusing on creating "genuine customer experiences" instead.

