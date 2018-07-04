Free trade deals will not stop costs rising post-Brexit, warns study

Sebastian Klovig Skelton

Free trade deals with non-EU countries will do little to alleviate the strain of rising costs for UK consumer businesses and households after Brexit, according to a new report by management consultancy Oliver Wyman.

The report claims that the red-tape costs of any new arrangement with the EU customs union will outweigh the benefits of successfully negotiating new free trade deals with other countries.

The consultancy reveal that Brexit could cause profits for consumer businesses to fall by between 1.1 and 4.2 points, which any new free trade deals would only lessen by 15 to 35 per cent, making the decline somewhere between 0.7 and 3.4 points instead.

Oliver Wyman's research also shows that British households will incur an extra £134-758 burden annually even if new free trade deals are brokered.

Partner and lead author of the report, Duncan Brewer, said: "No matter which trade deals are agreed, the fact that the UK is leaving the EU will create new red tape costs for imports coming into the UK from the customs union. Our research clearly shows that costs from this red-tape are always higher than any cost reductions gained from free trade deals.

"No Brexit scenario can entirely remove this red-tape, which is why, even if the UK implements free trade deals with non-EU countries, prices will go up all along the supply chain, and eventually hit consumers' wallets."

For example, unless they raise prices, a typical UK supermarket with revenues of £10bn could expect to lose between £214.8m and £737.1m in profit depending on the terms of the final Brexit deal.

Lower-income households are expected to be hit hardest by rising food prices as a higher proportion of their income, 17 per cent, is typically spent on groceries compared to the highest earners, who spend just 9.4 per cent.

In the hard Brexit scenario modelled by Oliver Wyman, those with the lowest income will see their overall cost increase by three per cent more than those earning the most.

The report emphasises the importance of creating agile supply chains to combat rising prices, which would allow businesses to quickly respond to any changes in cost by sourcing the cheapest possible alternatives.

A post-Brexit free trade deal with Argentina could reduce the cost of Argentinian beef from €5,550 per tonne to €3,590 per tonne, while the increased red-tape on EU imports could see the cost of Irish beef go from €3,720 to €3,980 per tonne.