Emily Nicolle

Already under investigation by the Federal Trade Commission, Facebook is now facing fresh scrutiny from other US federal bodies over how much it knew about the Cambridge Analytica incident.

The social media giant is cooperating with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the US justice department on a probe into its review of the data sharing agreement between itself and Cambridge Analytica, first reported by Washington Post late last night.

The investigation centres on what Facebook knew in 2015, at the time the company learned about Cambridge Analytica's improper access to the data of tens of millions of users, and why it didn't inform those users or investors sooner.

Its share price fell by 1.44 per cent in after-hours trading yesterday, despite a rise of 1.6 per cent during the day.

A Facebook spokesperson said in a statement to press early this morning:

"We are cooperating with officials in the US, UK and beyond. We’ve provided public testimony, answered questions, and pledged to continue our assistance as their work continues."