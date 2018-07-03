Former Malaysian Prime Minister arrested over 1MDB corruption scandal

James Booth

The former Prime Minister of Malaysia Najib Razak was arrested today in connection with a probe into millions of dollars missing from a state fund.

Najib was arrested by Malaysian anti-corruption agents and Malaysian authorities said he will be charged in court on Wednesday.

Najib was ejected from office in May after losing an election to 92-year old Mahathir Mohamad who re-opened the investigation into the scandal.

The investigation centres on the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) fund which Najib founded and which allegedly has had millions of dollars embezzled from it.

The scandal is currently the subject of money laundering investigations in six counties including the USA.

Speaking to newsagency Reuters last month Mahathir said that embezzlement and bribery with government money were among the charges that Malaysia was looking to bring against Najib, adding they had “an almost perfect case” against him.

Last month big four accountant KPMG told 1MDB that its audits for three years do not provide an accurate picture and should not be relied upon.

The US Department of Justice has alleged in lawsuits that more than $4.5bn (£3.4bn) from 1MDB was laundered through a complex web of transactions and shell companies, of which $681m ended in Najib’s bank account.

Najib has previously denied all wrongdoing.