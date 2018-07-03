Soc Gen buys equity markets and commodities business from Commerzbank

Jasper Jolly

Societe Generale has bought Commerzbank's equity markets and commodities business, expanding the French bank's reach in derivatives and securities trading.

Commerzbank's investment products and asset management businesses will also be part of the deal, including market making and sales capabilities, Soc Gen said in a statement.

The banks did not disclose the size of the deal, but the division made revenues of €381m in 2017. The sale comes as Commerzbank looks to restructure its business following weak performance and regular speculation about a potential takeover by a competitor.

Read more: Cerberus takes 3 per cent stake in Deutsche Bank

The move will allow Commerzbank to cut £200m in costs as it targets higher profitability, while avoiding big future investments in IT systems, said Lorraine Quoirez French banks analyst at UBS.

The deal will complete by the final third of the year, subject to approval by tax authorities and regulators.

SocGen said the deal will also boost its Lyxor asset management arm by broadening its exchange-traded fund (ETF) arm as their popularity continues to grow, while strengthening the bank's reach among German institutional investors.

Severin Cabannes, Soc Gen's deputy chief executive officer, “Societe Generale and Commerzbank’s EMC franchises are complementary and present an important potential of synergies.

"In addition, while complementing Lyxor’s ETF franchise, this acquisition would be transformational for our activities in Germany as it would enable Societe Generale to reach a new scale in the leading Eurozone economy."

The bank, one of France's global systemically important lenders, said the deal will have a positive impact on return on tangible equity, a key measure of shareholder profitability, while having a "limited impact" on its capital ratio.

Read more: Societe Generale settles Libor and Libya investigations