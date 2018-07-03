James Booth

Paper and packaging company Smurfit Kappa confirmed today that it had completed a €460m (£407m) takeover of Dutch paper and recycling business Reparenco.

The deal was announced in May as Smurfit Kappa was being hotly pursued by US giant International Paper which tabled an €8.9bn bid for the company in March.

Read more: Smurfit Kappa braces for last-ditch bid from International Paper

International Paper abandoned its pursuit last month citing a “lack of engagement” from Smurfit Kappa's management.

Smurfit Kappa said today that the acquisition of Reparenco was expected to lead to cost savings in excess of €30m.

Smurfit Kappa chief executive Saverio Mayer said: “There is a strong cultural fit between our businesses and we are excited about the potential for Reparenco within the Smurfit Kappa integrated system.”

Read more: International Paper abandons Smurfit Kappa takeover bid

"Reparenco represents early delivery of a central element of our medium term plan – to increase our European recycled containerboard capacity. It is ideally situated in our core European operating region where we continue to see strong demand driven by growth in e-commerce and increased substitution of plastic with paper-based packaging," he said.

Reparenco, which has 315 employees, operates a paper mill in the Netherlands with a capacity of 675,000 tonnes.

Smurfit Kappa’s shares rose by nearly one per cent in trading this morning.