The UK’s construction sector reported its sharpest rise in output since November of last year, according to new figures from a closely followed barometer for the sector.

Data released by IHS Markit in its monthly purchasing managers’ index (PMI) came in at 53.1 in June, up from 52.5 in May and above the 50.0 no-change value for the third month in a row. Readings above 50 indicate growth.

The solid performance, which saw the strongest rise in new orders since May 2017, was fuelled by a rise in commercial building, which has expanded at its fasted pace in four months, as well as the continued success of residential work which remains the best performing area of activity in the sector.

Construction figures have started to upturn since April, when bad weather dubbed the “Beast from the East” had damaged construction levels.

However, there were worries that a modest recovery could be dampened by reduced demand from major retailers as store closures and insolvencies hurt high street giants.

Yet survey respondents in today’s PMI said they saw a general improvement in client demand which has helped boost construction workloads in June, with the latest figures indicating a strong rebound in new order volumes after decline in previous months.

Duncan Brock, group director at the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply, said: “With the fastest rise in new orders since May 2017, it appears the brakes are off for the construction sector. Despite being hampered by economic uncertainty, firms reported an improved pipeline of work as clients committed to projects and hesitancy was swept away."

The news comes only a day after results from an equivalent survey of the manufacturing industry showed output in June eased to its slowest quarter since the end of 2016.

Tim Moore, associate Director at IHS Markit and author of the IHS Markit/CIPS Construction PMI, said: “The latest increase in UK construction output marks three months of sustained recovery from the snow-related disruption seen back in March. A solid contribution from house building helped to drive up overall construction activity in June, while a lack of new work to replace completed civil engineering projects continued to hold back growth."

At the other end of the scale, civil engineering activity rose only slightly in June, with the rate of growth easing to a three-month low.