Vue adds to international portfolio despite IPO delay

Alys Key

Cinema group Vue has revved up expansion efforts despite the delay of its IPO, adding two new businesses to its portfolio.

Poland's Cinema3D and Ireland's Showtime add 16 new sites to Vue's estate between them, bringing the total to 228 in Europe. The terms of the deals were not disclosed.

Vue is already operational in both markets, with the acquisition giving the group a total of 89 sires in the UK & Ireland and 48 in Poland & the Baltics.

“Since Vue’s inception 15 years ago the business has grown both organically and through a series of acquisitions and today we are managing and operating the most respected brands in major European markets and Taiwan," commented Tim Richards, founder and chief executive of Vue International.

"We have made 14 international acquisitions in this time and we are proud to provide out-of-home entertainment to over 80 million customers a year. We remain committed to continued international growth and delivering a premium big screen experience by owning, managing and developing the highest quality cinema assets around the world."

Last month it emerged that Vue is likely to postpone its plans for a stock market float after one of its biggest shareholders is kicked off a process to sell its stake in the company.

Canadian company Alberta Investment Management Corporation (Aimco) is seeking a buyer for its 37 per cent stake in the company.

